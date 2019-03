Titus County arrested 33-year-old Jessica R. Brown, of Mt Pleasant, for Credit/Debit Card Abuse against the elderly, another count of Credit/Debit Card Abuse, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond information was not available.

Three people were arrested in Titus County for Possession of a controlled substance. They were identified as 29-year-old Brandi C. Lopez, of Lake Dallas, 37-year-old Eric S. Garrett, of Mt Pleasant, and 31-year-old Summer R. Espinoza of Pittsburg.