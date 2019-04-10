Titus County Bookings

Twenty-nine-year-old Travaro Coulter of Prescott, AR. was arrested in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Money Laundering. NO bond amount has been disclosed

Forty-one-year-old Bradley Charles Jones of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in TItus County on a Navarro County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $15,000.

Twenty-eight-year-old Angel Lopez-Martinez. 18-year-old Benjamin Nunez and 29-year-old Jose Nunez-Lopez were arrested in Titus County and being held on a detainer by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. NO bond was set.