Thirty-five-year-old Bradley K Gray of Mt. Pleasant was arrested in Titus County on a warrant issued by Lamar County. He was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury. NO bond amount has been set.

Fifty-seven-year-old Curtis Wayne Allen of Dallas was arrested in Titus County on a Bond Forfeiture for Felony DWI. He was also charged with violation of his parole and is being held without bond on that charge.