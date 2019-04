Bond has been set at $20,000 at the Titus County jail for seventeen-year-old Jakolby Okeith Washington of Mt. Pleasant. He was arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. NO other details about the case have been disclosed.

Thirty-year-old Robert Lee Lewis Jr. of Naples was arrested in Titus County on a warrant for Revocation Of Probation-Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.