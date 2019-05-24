Titus County Bookings

Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
3 hours ago

 

Thirty-seven – year-old Anthony D. Guerra of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $23,000.

Twenty-three-year-old Alexander Thomas of Ft. Worth was arrested in Titus County on several outstanding felony warrants. He’s accused on a  warrant for Burglary of a Building, 2 warrants for Evading arrest, and a Wise County warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Bond on the burglary and evading charges was $16,000 but denied on the weapons charge.

