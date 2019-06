Bond was set at $32,500 for an Illinois woman arrested in Titus County on multiple warrants . Thirty-six-year-old Jasmine Anelika Jeffery was charged with for Criminal Trespass and Failure to Appear for Trespass, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and a Morris County warrant for FTA on a forgery charge.

Twenty-nine-year-old Laura Ashley Yandle of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County for Assault on a Peace Officer or Judge. She was released from jail after posting $20,000 bond.