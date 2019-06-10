Titus County Bookings

Thirty-five-year-old Santos Orduna Gonzalez of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for possession of a felony amount of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.

Twenty-one-year-old Gavin Stinson of Longview was arrested in Titus County on multiple warrants. He was charged with Unlawfully Carry a Weapon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Gregg County warrant for Aggravated Robbery, and a Gregg County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $6500 on the Titus County charges and denied on the Gregg County warrants.

Twenty-two- year- old Aquavius D. Scott of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Forgery of a Financial Instrument, and Credit/Debit Card Abuse.