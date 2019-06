Deputies arrested 46-year-old Reco Hawkins, of Mt Pleasant, in Titus County on warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Credit/Debit Card Abuse, and Possession of Dangerous Drug. Bond information was not available.

Titus County arrested 55-year-old John L. Alexander, Jr., of Omaha, on a warrant issued by the TDCJ. He was charged with violating his parole.