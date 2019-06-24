Titus County Bookings

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Jamar Rockwell of Mt. Pleasant was arrested over the weekend in Titus County. He’s accused of Possession of a Controlled Substance and four misdemeanor and traffic warrants.

Twenty-six-year-old Lorean R. Lilly of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on Class C misdemeanor warrants.

Forty-three-year-old Micah D. Sellers of Harleton was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Probation for Unlawfully Carry Weapon. He was also charged with Revocation of Probation for Evading Arrest.