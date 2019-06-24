cypress basin hospice
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo

Titus County Bookings

24 mins ago

 

Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Jamar Rockwell of Mt. Pleasant was arrested over the weekend in Titus County. He’s accused  of Possession of a Controlled Substance and four misdemeanor and traffic warrants.

Twenty-six-year-old Lorean R. Lilly of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was also charged on Class C misdemeanor warrants.

Forty-three-year-old Micah D. Sellers  of Harleton was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Probation for Unlawfully Carry Weapon. He was also charged with Revocation of Probation for Evading Arrest.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     