Titus County Bookings

Forty-eight-year-old Pablo Jaime of Mt. Pleasant was arrested on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of Vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000 and he remains in the Titus County jail.

Twenty-five-year-old Lacey Perry of Pittsburg was arrested in Titus County on an Upshur County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance. NO bond information was available.

Thirty-six-year old Dishon Duncan of Dallas was arrested in Titus County on a Dallas County felony warrant. He was charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact.