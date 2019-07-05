Titus County Bookings

Forty-two-year-old Monica Latrice Minter of Talco was arrested in Titus County for Tampering With or Fabricating Physical Evidence with the Intent to Impair an Investigation, and Possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. Her bonds were set at a total of $16,000.

Forty-year-old Timothy Norman Woods of Mt. Pleasant was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility and a misdemeanor. NO bond amount has been set.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christopher Lightfoot of Mt. Vernon was arrested in Titus County Thursday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond amount has been set.

Twenty-five-year-old Kacie M. Branch of Talco was arrested in Titus County on a Franklin County warrant for Abandon/Endanger a Child Criminal Negligence. NO bond amount has been set.