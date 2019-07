Forty-one- year-old Douglas Barnes of Beeville was arrested in Titus County on multiple warrants. He was charged with a Texas Parole violation warrant, and Bexar County warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Evading Arrest, and Assault.

Twenty-six-year-old Patrick Travis Duke of Lone Star was arrested by Gregg County deputies on a charge of Theft of a Firearm. He was released from jail after posting $3500 bond.