Titus County Burglary Under Investigationi

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent burglary in the area between the Midway and Argo Communities in Titus County. Sometime on or about Tuesday April 14th or Wednesday April 15th, a residential burglary occurred in the 1100 Block of Titus County Road 3260 in the northeast portion of the county.
The residence was unoccupied at the time when a burglar or burglars forced entry into the residence. While there, the burglars stole approximately a dozen firearms along with several high quality air rifles, ammunition. Also taken, was a significant number of collectable knives. Of the firearms stolen, most were Ruger brand but included one commemorative lever action rifle.
Titus County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe that this burglary is related to another recent burglary about a week earlier when someone burglarized a residence on the 2000 block of County Road 2400 in the southwest portion of Titus County. In that burglary, numerous firearms were taken, including one antique WWII era rifle along with a significant amount of ammunition.
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information that anyone might have regarding either of these or any other burglaries. This includes anyone having seen a suspicious person, persons, or vehicles in either of those areas during those time frames. Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who has been recently approached by anyone trying to sell any Ruger Brand firearms. Persons with information wishing to speak to an investigator may call (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with Investigator Wayne Minor or Investigator Craig Brown.
Citizens with information regarding either of these burglaries who wish to remain anonymous, may also reach out to the Northeast Texas Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 577-TIPS (8477) where helpful information may be rewarded with a cash payment.