Titus County Burglary Under Investigationi

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a recent burglary in the area between the Midway and Argo Communities in Titus County. Sometime on or about Tuesday April 14th or Wednesday April 15th, a residential burglary occurred in the 1100 Block of Titus County Road 3260 in the northeast portion of the county.

The residence was unoccupied at the time when a burglar or burglars forced entry into the residence. While there, the burglars stole approximately a dozen firearms along with several high quality air rifles, ammunition. Also taken, was a significant number of collectable knives. Of the firearms stolen, most were Ruger brand but included one commemorative lever action rifle.