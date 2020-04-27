Titus County Commissioners Amend Masking Policy

Titus County Commissioners voted 3-1 Monday morning to amend the mask-wearing requirement inside retail stores within the county, effective immediately. After a lengthy discussion and extensive input earlier today from local business owners, the commissioners, except for Precinct 3 Commissioner Dana Applegate, changed the requirement to “highly recommended” but no longer required. Titus County Judge Brian Lee encouraged the commissioners to wait until the provision expired, which would have been this Thursday, April 30, at 11:59 pm.