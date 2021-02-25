Titus County Commissioners Held Emergency Meeting

Titus County Commissioner met in an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon at 2:00. The commissioners’ unanimously approved the decision to declare a state of disaster because of the recent winter storm.

To qualify for federal winter storm recovery assistance for our residents and businesses, Texas needs to add Titus County to the list of 77 Texas Counties included in the Governor’s Disaster Declaration. Please help Titus County get on this list by taking the State’s damage survey to report your damages. You can find a link to the survey on the City of Mount Pleasant website (mpcity.net) and Facebook page, and Titus County Judge Brian Lee’s Facebook page.