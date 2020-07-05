Titus County COVI-19 Saturday

WALK-UP TESTING RESULTS from the last Sun-Mon Civic Center event, there were 481 tests over two days. Out of 297 results, 184 still pending with 223 negative and 74 positives, a 25% positivity rate. It is the highest rate of all of the free testing done at the two previous events and the Pilgrims Pride plant testing. According to Judge Brian Lee of Titus County, “I am providing this information not to scare anyone but remind you to be diligent in protecting yourself and others. By following the current guidelines, you can remain COVID free, and keep others COVID free if you might be unknowingly positive. Love your neighbor as yourself. (That’s not my quote.”