Titus County COVID-19 – 1,115

2 hours ago

Titus County reported 1,115 Cases Monday (Jul 20) with 839 estimated recoveries per DSHS and active 139.

According to Judge Brian Lee, we have received 294 of 450 test results from the walk-up test on July 14. “If you have not received your results, please give it another day or so. The state is switching to private companies to handle testing and notification, so there will be some glitches along the way. I’m sorry about that situation. We are frustrated as well with the data we are getting. Of these 294, we have 42 positives, or about 14.3% positivity rate. Better than the last free test event.”

