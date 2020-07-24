Titus County COVID-19 – 1,178

Titus County has 1,178 total cases of COVID-19 with 843 recoveries as of Thursday. According to Judge Brian Lee, After many calls and a lot of extra work by Chief Larry McRae, we finally, according to the State Health Department, already received all of the test results for all Titus County residents tested. Around 150 non-Titus Residents tested on Tuesday, July 14, and they sent the results to the respective counties. Therefore, we have gotten all the results that we are going to get. “$*&@#! why has no one told us this before now?”

If you are a Titus resident and have not gotten your results from July 14, please email Judge Brian Lee your name, address, date of birth to titusjudge@gmail.com, and Judge Lee will forward it to Chief McRae.