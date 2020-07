Titus County Judge Brian Lee’s Facebook and Texas Health’s web page has the following information: 5:00 pm Wednesday. Total COVID-19 positive cases since March are 1,256, with 14 deaths. There are 867 recoveries and 232 actives. Last Monday, there were 32 new cases with 26 Titus County residents and employees of local Nursing Home and six non-nursing home. The judge was waiting on more info from the nursing home.