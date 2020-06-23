Titus County COVID-19 – 744

Sunday and Monday (Jun 21-22), Titus added five COVID-19 cases for a total of 744 with five deaths.

At this time, Titus County is not considering a mandatory masking order. Some of the larger cities in Texas is requiring that businesses enforce masking for their employees and customers at the risk of the company receiving a fine.

County Judge Brian Lee says Titus does not see significant increases in new cases and record numbers in hospitals like they are. On the other hand, Titus has had two weeks of low new daily occurrences, and very low COVID hospital stays.

MASKING IS STILL THE BEST WAY to prevent the spread when you are around people in public places. Please do not assume COVID-19 is over in Titus County.￼