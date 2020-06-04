Titus County COVID-19 Count is 576

Titus County cases of COVID-19 Tuesday are now 576, with three confirmed deaths. Titus Regional Medical Center Thursday reported a downward trend in sickness and testing. Greenhill Villas Nursing Home test results were 100% negative. Of the 231 tests conducted Wednesday at Mt Pleasant’s Civic Center exceeded registrations by 70. Monday had 2,309 tested with 1,736 negatives, 461 positives with 112 pending, and six hospitalized. That indicates that those without symptoms wanted testing.

Free tests continue through Friday (Jun 5). Only 40 registered for Thursday and anyone outside Titus County is welcome.