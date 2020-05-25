Titus County COVID-19 Count Monday Morning

Titus County cases of COVID-19 Sunday are now 299. It is not known if the test at Pilgrim’s were in the new count. Titus Regional Medical Center Monday is reporting 920 tested with 618 negatives, 241 positives with 51 pending. There are currently 14 hospitalized. Those numbers represent Monday’s patients in the hospital.

Judge Lee’s numbers include all Titus County residents testing positive nationwide. For example, a person from Titus County tested in Texarkana, Dallas, or San Francisco. TRMC is reporting total positives from tests that were administered at the hospital or family care center and will possibly include test results for patients, not Titus County residents. For example, a person tested from outside of Titus County like Mt Vernon, Pittsburg, or someone from out of state.