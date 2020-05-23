Titus County COVID-19 Count Saturday (May 23)

Titus County cases of COVID-19 are 272. Titus Regional Medical Center Friday is reporting 848 tested with 576 negatives, 215 positives with 57 pending. There are currently 19 hospitalized. Those numbers represent Friday’s patients in the hospital.

Judge Lee’s numbers include all Titus County residents testing positive nationwide. For example, a person from Titus County tested in Texarkana, Dallas, or San Francisco. TRMC is reporting total positives from tests that were administered at the hospital or family care center and will possibly include test results for patients, not Titus County residents. For example, a person tested from outside of Titus County like Mt Vernon, Pittsburg, or someone from out of state.