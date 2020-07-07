Titus County COVID-19 Tuesday

There are 71 cases from the Civic Center testing, and nine from other local tests, bringing cumulative to 955. Estimated recoveries now at 656. Judge Brian Lee says, “I believe this is the final Civic Center count after removing non-Titus results and duplicates (several people retested positive after previously testing positive). We remove any duplicates so as not to overstate our numbers.”

Titus Regional Medical Center CEO, Terry Scoggin, reported to the COVID-19 team Tuesday that there are nine COVID patients in the hospital today, two of which are on a ventilator.

This ties the highest number last reported in May when we were surging. Please reconsider wearing a mask when you are in public places. Businesses, please consider requiring your patrons to wear a mask so that Titus County can slow this down.

Judge Brian Lee says if masking isn’t your thing, that’s fine, but please use your own Facebook page to promote your message and not mine.