TITUS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE, APRIL 2, 2020
What You Can Do:
- You may still leave your home, limit your activities.
- You may still go to the grocery, pharmacy, medical appointments, or to get necessary supplies. Send just one person from your home
- You may even go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru. Send one person.
- You may still go outside. You are encouraged to do so. Please, take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise, walk your pets — keep at least six feet between you and others in the community outside of your family
- You may go fishing or boating — keep at least six feet between you and others in the community
- You may still go to work if your job has a social distancing plan.
- You do not need to carry a permission letter to leave your home. We presumed everyone would comply for the good of the community.
You should restrict your non-essential travel.
- Although non-essential travel is restricted, this order does not place the city on lock-down. Travel into and out of the town is still allowed to perform essential activities, operate vital businesses, or maintain crucial governmental functions.
The Following are not considered “essential services” and must close:
- Cosmetology Salons
- Gyms
- Massage Establishments
- Tattoo Studios
- Piercing Studios
- Eating/Drinking Inside of Bars/Restaurants/Food Courts
- The use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options for food and drinks is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of the executive order.