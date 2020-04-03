TITUS COUNTY COVID-19 UPDATE, APRIL 2, 2020

What You Can Do:

You may still leave your home, limit your activities.

You may still go to the grocery, pharmacy, medical appointments, or to get necessary supplies. Send just one person from your home

You may even go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru. Send one person.

You may still go outside. You are encouraged to do so. Please, take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise, walk your pets — keep at least six feet between you and others in the community outside of your family

You may go fishing or boating — keep at least six feet between you and others in the community

You may still go to work if your job has a social distancing plan.