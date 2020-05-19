" /> Titus County COVID Cases Rise Again – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County COVID Cases Rise Again

44 mins ago

Titus County now has 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with one death. The county does not have an accurate count on recoveries that the state provides. Judge Brian Lee expects to see a spike when more testing occurs. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, Texas Health Officials will be at Pilgrim’s plant to give tests to anyone who wants. The plant is encouraging all to take advantage. There are several nursing homes undergoing testing in Mt Pleasant for both staff and residents. Judge Lee expects 154 cases to increase today.

