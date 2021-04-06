Titus County COVID Update

COVID update Tue Apr 6, 2021

Active Cases: 325

Cumulative Cases: 2,693 (Four in the last week)

Fatalities: 84

COVID Patients at TRMC today: 1

TRMC will be coordinating a significant vaccine effort at Pilgrims Pride this week. Another event at Priefert Mfg. will follow. TRMC will receive 5,850 doses this week to use at these businesses and help the Civic Center with All American Vaccine.

The State returns to the Civic Center Tuesday (Apr 6) for second doses. If you previously received your first shot at the Civic Center a few weeks ago, please return for your second shot.

Within the next three weeks, there should be no reason that anyone wanting a vaccine cannot get one. Shots continue to be available seven days a week at the Civic Center with All American Vaccine. Schedule your appointment at this website, go to the following link.

AllAmericanVaccine.com