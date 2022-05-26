Titus County Deputies Arrest Mechanic On Multiple Charges

From Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page Beginning on or about April 26th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office conducted the first of several investigations related to suspicious thefts from and suspicious usage of several customer’s vehicles after they left them at the Beetle Shop, located at 565 CR 2430 at the intersection of F.M. 899.

In the first instance, a customer who had left a vehicle at the Beetle Shop for repairs unrelated to the exhaust system, discovered that the catalytic converters had been stolen from the vehicle and replaced with a section of exhaust pipe.

In the second instance, a customer left a vehicle at the Beetle Shop for repairs. The vehicle was equipped with GPS tracking and an investigation discovered that the vehicle had accumulated several thousand miles on the odometer and the vehicle was located where it had been driven by a purported mechanic from the Beetle Shop named Michael Ray Whitaker, a 52 year old male of Titus County. Deputies arrested Whitaker at that time for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Then on May 25th, the Sheriff’s Office received another complaint of a customer who had left their vehicle at the Beetle Shop for repairs, later discovering that the catalytic converters had been stolen from the vehicle and some type of replacement pipe had been installed where the converters had been. That investigation is still ongoing.