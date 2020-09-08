TItus County Deputies Arrest Two for Deadly Conduct

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Pager

Monday September 7th, 2020, Titus County Deputies received a report of shots being fired toward a residence on the 100 Block of County Road 3045. After the deputy’s arrival and while still on scene, more shots were fired and the bullets struck in proximity to the deputy and the complainant. At that time, the deputy instructed the complainant to return inside the residence as a precaution. After reporting the incident to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy proceeded to cautiously determine the location of the person or persons doing the shooting.

A short time later, the deputy located and identified two adult males on 100 block of nearby County Road 3050 who were detained at that time. In the course of the investigation, the deputy was able to determine that the two men had been target practicing and had been shooting a small bore rifle in the direction of the complainant’s yard and in direction of where the deputy and complainant had been standing when the last several shots were fired.

Having probable cause that the two men had committed the offense of Deadly Conduct, 57 year old Primitivo Cespedes and 17 year old Cristian Cespedes had both been shooting in the direction of the complainant’s yard. Both men were arrested for the 3rd Degree felony offense and were transported to the Titus County Jail and the suspected rifle, was seized.