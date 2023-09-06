Titus County Deputies Arrest Two For Drug Trafficking

Titus County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an individual advertising the sale of narcotics through the social media app Snapchat. On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, narcotics investigators were able to make contact with the suspected person through Snapchat, and a purchase for narcotics was placed. The suspected person was identified as Garrett Lee Phillips age 25. A successful purchase of narcotics from Phillips led to his arrest for Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2A.

Investigators then executed a Search Warrant at Phillips’s residence located on Titus County Road 4840. During the execution of the Search Warrant Sandy Padilla age 27 was present at the location and it was determined she also resided at the residence. A search of the residence revealed approximately 9 lbs. of suspected marihuana, 9 jars of THC Wax, and 96 THC Vape Cartridges. At this time Sandy Padilla was placed under arrest for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 and for Felony Possession of Marihuana.