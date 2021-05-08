" /> Titus County Deputies Execute Narcotics Warrantys – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Deputies Execute Narcotics Warrantys

6 hours ago

Titus County Sheriff’s Office served two Narcotic Search Warrants, one at the 300 block of West 17th Street and the other at the 100 block of Burton Road in Mount Pleasant, Texas. The suspect of the investigation, Reco Hawkins, was located at one of the locations and detained. A search of the locations revealed a quantity of methamphetamine and a small amount of marihuana.
Reco Hawkins was arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail for POSS CS PG 1 >=4G < 200G, a Second Degree Felony and POSS MARIJ < 2OZ, a Misdemeanor B.

