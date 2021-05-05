Titus County Deputies Hold Security Training For Local Church

Lt. Chris Bragg and Sgt. Craig Brown of the Titus County Sheriff’s Office held a firearms training class on church security for the South Jefferson Baptist Church security team. The training consisted of several hours of classroom instruction and firearms training on the range. The training was put on in an effort to help the South Jefferson Baptist Church security team be aware of security issues they may face and how to deal with them in the future.

