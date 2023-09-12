Titus County Deputies Investigating Equipment Thefts

Yitus County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Thefts Along F.M. 71

Sometime between the evening of Friday September 8th, 2023 and the following morning, thieves stole a Cub Cadet 48″ Zero-turn riding mower from a residence located on East Crawford (F.M. 71) in Talco, TX. Authorities have reason to believe that the mower may have been hauled away with a red trailer with a ramp.

Another theft occurred overnight between Tuesday Evening September 11th and the morning of September 12th, 2023 on the 1000 Block of F.M. 71 East near Sugarhill. Thieves cut a fence along the highway right of way to gain access to a Lincoln SA-200 Welder and a dedicated Performance Brand single axle trailer.

If anyone has any information regarding the ones responsible for either of these thefts, Investigators would appreciate any helpful information. If you have information regarding these thefts or if you have seen either a mower or welder as described in this post that has turned up under suspicious circumstances, please call the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with either Investigator Craig Brown or Investigator Wayne Minor.