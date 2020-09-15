Titus County Deputies Investigating Theft of John Deere Tractor, Equipment

From Titus County Sheriff Office Facebook Page

STOLEN TRACTOR and EQUIPMENT

UPDATED DESCRIPTION: The actual tractor stolen in this theft DOES have a cab. We should be updating photos soon. The model of the tractor and cutter is correct.

On September 12th, 2020, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a farm tractor was stolen from property located on the 500 block of FM 71, west of Sugarhill. Sometime between August 29th and September 11th, unknown persons removed 2020 506E model John Deere Tractor equipped with a front end bucket loader and a 10’ John Deere MX10 Rotary Cutter. All pieces of equipment were green in color.

Investigators have reason to believe, those responsible, committed the theft on or about Wednesday September 9th when an early 2000 model white pickup believed to have been a Chevy or GMC, was spotted hauling the tractor and shredder loaded on to what has been described as a “bumper pull” trailer that was uncharacteristically “light” for the task. According to witnesses, the bucket of the loader was extended over the bed of the pickup that was pulling the trailer. The truck and trailer described as hauling such a tractor/loader/cutter rig, was last reported to have been seen traveling west on FM 71 toward Talco. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are attempting to identify the above described truck and trailer to determine whether or not it was related to this theft.

Based on witness statements, the equipment loaded in such a fashion as described, probably would have stood out to others who are familiar with hauling such equipment. Investigators are desiring to speak with anyone who may have seen the stolen equipment being transported and are hoping to glean more detailed information regarding its description and locations of any possible sightings. Titus County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with any information in this case, please contact us at (903) 572-6641 and ask to speak with Investigator Wayne Minor or Investigator Craig Brown. Updated Description: The actual tractor that was stolen is a cab model tractor.

We would also like to take this opportunity to remind citizens of the importance of keeping some sort of surveillance equipment placed at different locations on their property and in particular, on property that is frequently unattended. It is also a good practice to have a trusted neighbor keep an eye out on the property during periods of absence.