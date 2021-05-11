" /> Titus County Deputies Investigating Theft of Spray Rig – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Deputies Investigating Theft of Spray Rig

1 hour ago

Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page
From Titus County Sheriff
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of a spray rig from the 1900 Block of CR 4330 near the eastern edge of Titus County. Sometime between morning hours of May 8th and late in the evening of May 9th, thieves targeted a poultry farm and stole a 500 gallon Wylie Brand spray rig mounted on a trailer.
We have included a sample photograph of a Wylie spray rig that is a very close match to the one that was stolen. Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking any one with information regarding those who are responsible or information on a possible location of the stolen spray rig, to call the sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641. Please ask to speak with an investigator or deputy with the information.
As always, Titus County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the frequent assistance we receive from the public in cases such as this.

