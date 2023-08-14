Titus County Deputies Investigating Theft of Zero-Turn Mower

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page Sometime between Friday August 11th and Monday August 14th, 2023, thieves entered onto property located near the intersection of Titus County Roads 1770 and 1775 and stole a brand new Mower.

The mower is described as a Cub Cadet ZT1-42. The thieves likely had to have some type of a trailer with a ramp to haul the mower. Investigators are seeking the public’s help in making contact with anyone who may have seen a vehicle hauling the stolen mower in the Midway Area around this time frame.