Titus County Deputies Looking for Culprits Who Stole Sign

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with locating this stolen sign. On or about March 16th or 17th, this sign was stolen from a business located on the 400 block of the East South Service Road of I-30. The sign has distinct markings and it approximately 6 ft tall. The sign only was taken and the frame was not.
Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees this sign in person or on social media market places, or has information as to anyone in possession of it, to please make contact with an investigator with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641.