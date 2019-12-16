Titus County Deputies Make Arrest in Priefert Theft

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office

During October of 2019, Titus County Sheriff’s Deputies were summoned to Priefert Manufacturing Plant on the 2600 block of South Jefferson in Mount Pleasant, regarding numerous thefts from the facility’s scrap metal department. It was reported at that time, that over a several night period, unknown suspects trespassed onto the property where they stole a significant number of aluminum radiators.

An investigation commenced into whoever was responsible for the thefts of the valuable scrap metal and investigators coordinated with company officials to devise a method of tracking some of other materials back to the owner, should the thefts continue. A new theft was discovered at the location on Friday December 13th which would ultimately not bode well for the culprits of the theft when they stole more scrap items and other items of value.