Titus County Deputies Make Major Drug Bust

On Friday, October 5, 2018, Titus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy patrolling in the area of Farm to Market Road 1402 and County Road 3910 observed a Lincoln Navigator traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy used a radar that confirmed the Lincoln Navigator was speeding, traveling at 78 mph in a 65 mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted on the Lincoln Navigator and the operator was identified as Trevor Ward, age 30, from Mt. Pleasant, TX. The deputy observed Ward and believed he was possibly under the influence of an illegal narcotic. With this in mind, the deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle in which Ward gave consent. The deputy conducted a thorough investigation and search and located a black in color bag lying next to the vehicle. A search of the bag revealed approximately 29.8 grams of Methamphetamine along with other paraphernalia. The deputy was able to review the video from his patrol vehicle that recorded the traffic stop which confirmed the black bag containing the Methamphetamine was thrown out by Ward.

Trevor Ward was arrested and placed in Titus County Jail for the following charges:

1. Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 >= 4g<200g

2. Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence

3. Possession of a Dangerous Drug