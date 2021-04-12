Titus County Deputies Searching for Stolen ATV

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a 2015 Polaris Sportsman 570 four-wheeler theft that is white. Sometime between the evening of April 9 and on the morning of April 10, someone stole the ATV from a residence located near FM 1735 and FM 4000.

Investigators believe the thieves had to push the ATV across the right of way of FM 1735 to load it up or otherwise transport it to an unknown location. The ATV had one flat rear tire at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this ATV theft should phone (903) 572-6641 and speak to any deputy or investigator.