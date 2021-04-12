" /> Titus County Deputies Searching for Stolen ATV – EastTexasRadio.com
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now

Titus County Deputies Searching for Stolen ATV

5 hours ago

Titus County Sheriff’s Facebook Page

Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a 2015 Polaris Sportsman 570 four-wheeler theft that is white. Sometime between the evening of April 9 and on the morning of April 10, someone stole the ATV from a residence located near FM 1735 and FM 4000.

Investigators believe the thieves had to push the ATV across the right of way of FM 1735 to load it up or otherwise transport it to an unknown location. The ATV had one flat rear tire at the time.

Anyone with information regarding this ATV theft should phone (903) 572-6641 and speak to any deputy or investigator.

https://www.facebook.com/Titus-County-Sheriffs-Office-756254427728654

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     