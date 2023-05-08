Titus County Deputies Seek Fugitive

May 5, 2023 50 year old Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo is currently wanted for the felony offense of Invasive Visual Recording. The charges stem from an alleged offense that occurred in Titus County around Mid 2019. Upon Saucedo’s activities were discovered, he is believed to have fled to Mexico, abandoning family, property, and other ties to Titus County.

It’s highly likely that Saucedo’s predatorial behavior continues wherever he is located. Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking anyone with any information on where Ramiro Saucedo is currently living or working, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641 with the information.

WANTED: Ramiro Estupinan Saucedo. 50 years of age with birthdate of 05-14-1972.