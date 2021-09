From Titus County SO

Titus County Sheriff’s Investigator Scott Wildey conducted an investigation for Violation of Sex Offenders Duty to Register on suspect James Michael Cagle. Upon conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that James Michael Cagle did not register his online accounts with the Sheriff’s Office as required at which time he was arrested for Violation Sex Offenders Duty to Register and booked into the Titus County Jail. This offense is a 3rd Degree Felony.