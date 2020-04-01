Titus County Disaster Declaration

Judge Brian Lee
Titus County Judge Brian Lee today expanded the current Local State of Disaster Declaration for the county, which covers all cities, including Mount Pleasant. The declaration includes additional measures that start at 12:01 am, Thursday, April 2. It will be in effect until further notice.
Here is what it means to you:
Travel – It prohibits all travel in Titus except for:
To and from work
Work-related
Health and Safety related to self or another family member
For essential services
· Essential Services – http://tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices
· Social Distancing
No gatherings of more than ten people
Maintain six feet of distance at all times
Wash hands for 20 seconds frequently
Cover coughs and sneezes in sleeve or elbow
Regular cleaning/sanitizing of hi-touch surfaces
No shaking hands
· Business open to the Public Must Immediately Develop a Written Plan
Maintain six feet, customers, employees inside and outside
Procedures for regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces
How they will enforce the plan
Copy of the policy, one page, posted front door or window
If no physical location, copies of the procedure with all employees
Available for immediate inspection by authorities
· Grocery Stores, Warehouse, Big-Box, Convenience Stores
Include in the plan how they will limit the number of customers to meet Distancing requirements
· Religious Services
Allowed and encouraged
Must meet social distancing requirements
Does not prohibit “drive-in” service; church lot, everyone in the car
Must also develop a written plan just like a business
· Employers shall only allow employees with no symptoms to work (dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.). Stay home until symptom-free
· Order & Penalties
Anyone who knowingly violates is subject to $1000 or up to 180-day jail
Authorizes use of all lawfully available enforcement tools
· Takes effect at 12:01 am Thursday, April 2, 2020