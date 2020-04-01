Titus County Disaster Declaration

Judge Brian Lee

Titus County Judge Brian Lee today expanded the current Local State of Disaster Declaration for the county, which covers all cities, including Mount Pleasant. The declaration includes additional measures that start at 12:01 am, Thursday, April 2. It will be in effect until further notice.

Here is what it means to you:

Travel – It prohibits all travel in Titus except for:

To and from work

Work-related

Health and Safety related to self or another family member

For essential services

· Essential Services – http://tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices

· Social Distancing

No gatherings of more than ten people

Maintain six feet of distance at all times

Wash hands for 20 seconds frequently

Cover coughs and sneezes in sleeve or elbow

Regular cleaning/sanitizing of hi-touch surfaces

No shaking hands

· Business open to the Public Must Immediately Develop a Written Plan

Maintain six feet, customers, employees inside and outside

Procedures for regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces

How they will enforce the plan

Copy of the policy, one page, posted front door or window

If no physical location, copies of the procedure with all employees

Available for immediate inspection by authorities

· Grocery Stores, Warehouse, Big-Box, Convenience Stores

Include in the plan how they will limit the number of customers to meet Distancing requirements

· Religious Services

Allowed and encouraged

Must meet social distancing requirements

Does not prohibit “drive-in” service; church lot, everyone in the car

Must also develop a written plan just like a business

· Employers shall only allow employees with no symptoms to work (dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.). Stay home until symptom-free

· Order & Penalties

Anyone who knowingly violates is subject to $1000 or up to 180-day jail

Authorizes use of all lawfully available enforcement tools

· Takes effect at 12:01 am Thursday, April 2, 2020