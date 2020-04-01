" /> Titus County Disaster Declaration – EastTexasRadio.com
Titus County Disaster Declaration

1 hour ago

Judge Brian Lee

Titus County Judge Brian Lee today expanded the current Local State of Disaster Declaration for the county, which covers all cities, including Mount Pleasant. The declaration includes additional measures that start at 12:01 am, Thursday, April 2. It will be in effect until further notice.

Here is what it means to you:

Travel – It prohibits all travel in Titus except for:

To and from work

Work-related

    Health and Safety related to self or another family member

    For essential services

· Essential Services – http://tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices

· Social Distancing

         No gatherings of more than ten people

         Maintain six feet of distance at all times

         Wash hands for 20 seconds frequently

         Cover coughs and sneezes in sleeve or elbow

         Regular cleaning/sanitizing of hi-touch surfaces

         No shaking hands

· Business open to the Public Must Immediately Develop a Written Plan

         Maintain six feet, customers, employees inside and outside

         Procedures for regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces

         How they will enforce the plan

         Copy of the policy, one page, posted front door or window

         If no physical location, copies of the procedure with all employees

        Available for immediate inspection by authorities

· Grocery Stores, Warehouse, Big-Box, Convenience Stores

        Include in the plan how they will limit the number of customers to meet Distancing requirements

· Religious Services

        Allowed and encouraged

        Must meet social distancing requirements

        Does not prohibit “drive-in” service; church lot, everyone in the car

        Must also develop a written plan just like a business

· Employers shall only allow employees with no symptoms to work (dry cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc.). Stay home until symptom-free

· Order & Penalties

        Anyone who knowingly violates is subject to $1000 or up to 180-day jail

        Authorizes use of all lawfully available enforcement tools

· Takes effect at 12:01 am Thursday, April 2, 2020

 

