Early voting in Titus County is underway until Monday through Friday until Friday (Jul 10) from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm. The Election Office at 110 S. Madison is closed Friday (Jul 3) for the holiday weekend. Election Day is Tuesday (Jul 14).

Republicans in Precinct 1 have a runoff election for Commissioner between Jeff Parchman vs. Denise Reichert.

Democrats in Pct 1, 2, 3, and 4 have two runoff elections, one for Senator and the other for Railroad Commissioner.