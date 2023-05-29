Titus County Fugitive Arrested After Pursuit, Crash

On Thursday Afternoon, May 25, Titus County Deputies observed a known fugitive Kelvin Jerome Brown at a store in Cookville. At the time, Brown had two felony warrants for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1-B Less than one gram (Release of Surety) and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 in an amount of more than four grams and less than 400 grams.

When Brown realized that deputies had spotted him, he immediately sped away from the store traveling west toward Mount Pleasant. A nearby Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy attempted to pursue Brown, who was traveling at a high rate of speed. However, the deputy terminated the pursuit due to traffic density on U.S. Highway 67 and safety concerns at the time.

Kelvin Brown, however, did not end his efforts to elude authorities and continued to travel at a high rate of speed. Brown eventually failed to negotiate a turn onto County Road 3070 and collided with a stopped motorist at the stop sign. At that time, Kelvin Brown immediately bailed and ran from the accident scene without remaining to see if anyone was injured. Before Brown made it very far, a deputy intercepted him and took Brown into custody without further incident.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, Kelvin Brown remains in jail on the following charges:

Evading Arrest/Detention with a Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Injury

Release of Surety for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1-B Less than 1 gram

Release of Surety for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 in an amount greater than 4 grams and less than 400 grams.