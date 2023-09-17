Titus County Fugivite Remains At Large As Of 09.17.23 1430

TItus County SO Facebook Page Fugitive Still At Large in Titus County

Friday Afternoon on September 15th, 2023, A Titus County Resident Matthew Hunter Colvile led Lamar County Law Enforcement Officers on a sustained chase that passed through Red River County and into Northern Titus County.

Colvile bailed out of a stolen vehicle at his residennce on Titus County Road 1925 where he continued to flee. At some point after abandoning the stolen vehicle, Colvile got on a dark colored side by side / UTV disappeared into a large wooded area giving him a head start. He rammed several police vehicles in Lamar County. Due to this and other past behavior his considered to be dangerous.

As of 11:30 pm Friday Evening Colvile is still at large. Colvile has warrants originating out of Titus County but after his antics today, authorities expect Colvile will be facing numerous felony charges in both Lamar and Titus Counties.

During Friday’s search, numerous leads at several different areas were followed up on by officials but it’s generally believed Colvile remains in the area of his residence.

Colvile is believed to be in posession of at least one firearm. Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if he is seen, to not approach Colvile and call in his location. We will update this post upon Colvile’s capture and we expect to make a more detailed post early next week.