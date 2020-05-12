Titus County Has First Coronavirus Death, One New Case Confirmed

Titus County Judge Brian Lee reported Tuesday that the county has its first COVID 19 death. At the family’s request, he identified the patient as Juan Soto, husband of Cristina Lozano and father of Abril Soto and Claudia Soto. The rest of the family is under quarantine, and a gofundme page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. The county also reported it’s 40th case Tuesday morning. The patient is a man between 20-29 and was in the same household as one of the previous cases.

