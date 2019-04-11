Titus County Indictments

Thirty-two-year-old David Thad Reynolds of Cookville was arrested in Titus County on several warrants. He’s accused on a Morris County warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Forgery, and an Upshur County misdemeanor warrant.

Thirty-four-year-old Krista Blackwell of Talco was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Red River County warrant for Criminal Non-Support and a Capias traffic warrant .

Thirty-one-year-old Alvin Lee Brown was arrested in Titus County for Evading Arrest and Detention with a vehicle, with prior convictions and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. He remains in the Titus County jail.