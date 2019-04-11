Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

Titus County Indictments

36 mins ago

 

Reynolds

Thirty-two-year-old David Thad Reynolds of Cookville was arrested in Titus County on several warrants.  He’s accused on a Morris County warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Possession of a Controlled Substance, a warrant for Forgery, and an Upshur County misdemeanor warrant.

Blackwell

Thirty-four-year-old Krista Blackwell of Talco was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a Red River County warrant for Criminal Non-Support and a Capias traffic warrant .

Thirty-one-year-old Alvin Lee Brown was arrested in Titus County for Evading Arrest and Detention with a vehicle, with prior convictions and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport. He remains in the Titus County jail.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     