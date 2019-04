https://www.facebook.com/756254427728654/photos/a.784304748256955/2417081654979248/?type=3&theater

On April 2, 2019 Sheriff Tim Ingram assigned a work detail to pick up trash on CR 1200 the crew was able to complete a section of the road and picked up 10 large bags of trash, scrap metal, and a car bumper.

The work detail picked up 50 bags of trash and various pieces of debris.