Titus County Investigation Leads To Gambling Raid

Titus County Sheriff Facebook Page

During the week preceding Thursday, September 29th, 2022, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, TX.

An undercover investigation established probable cause that cash winnings were being paid out to those who played on the four electronic slot-style machines in the lobby. After obtaining probable cause that the illegal activity was occurring, an investigator with the Titus County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for any illegal machines on the property as well as any cash proceeds found on the premises.

The search warrant was executed Thursday Afternoon and four illegal gambling devices were seized along with other proceeds or evidence of the unlawful activity.

The investigation is ongoing to determine who is responsible for the illegal activity. No employees were arrested at the time the search warrant was executed.

The following is excerpted from the Texas Penal Code:

Sec. 47.04. KEEPING A GAMBLING PLACE. (a) A person commits an offense if he knowingly uses or permits another to use as a gambling place any real estate, building, room, tent, vehicle, boat, or other property whatsoever owned by him or under his control, or rents or lets any such property with a view or expectation that it be so used.

(b) It is an affirmative defense to prosecution under this section that:

(1) the gambling occurred in a private place;

(2) no person received any economic benefit other than personal winnings; and

(3) except for the advantage of skill or luck, the risks of losing and the chances of winning were the same for all participants.

(c) An offense under this section is a Class A misdemeanor.